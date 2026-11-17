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DeChambeau is considering his playing options following the collapse of LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau has outlined plans to build his first golf course in the California city where he grew up, even as his return to full-time professional competition in 2027 remains unresolved.

The two-time US Open champion is partnering with developer Cook Land Company on The Orchard Golf Club, a proposed 180ha development near Clovis that would include an 18-hole championship course, practice facilities, housing and a farmers’ market.

The development would occupy the historic McFarlane Ranch, located across from Clovis East High School, which DeChambeau attended. The design will incorporate its agricultural past, with a different variety of fruit or nut tree planned for each hole.

DeChambeau said the course would be the first project undertaken by his new architecture venture, DeChambeau Designs.

The plans also include programmes aimed at expanding access to golf for local children and schools.

“Ultimately, it’s time to make a better future for our next generation,” DeChambeau wrote.

The project still faces regulatory hurdles.

Clovis economic development director Chad McCollum told California public radio station KVPR that no development applications had been submitted as of Nov 13 .

DeChambeau, 33, hopes to obtain the necessary approvals within 18 months, although some facilities, including a driving range, could open sooner.

The announcement comes as DeChambeau considers his playing options following the collapse of LIV Golf.

His 2024 US Open victory makes him eligible for full DP World Tour membership in 2027, but he has not publicly confirmed whether he applied before the deadline.

The DP World Tour is expected to announce its 2027 memberships on Nov 17. DeChambeau is scheduled to compete at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December.

A return to the PGA Tour remains uncertain.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said on Nov 16 that the organisation has no current plans to revive the limited-time programme that allowed select former LIV players such as Brooks Koepka to regain membership earlier in 2026. REUTERS