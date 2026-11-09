Bryson DeChambeau on LIV Golf: ‘I gave it everything I had’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bryson DeChambeau has remained one of LIV Golf’s biggest supporters after the league filed for bankruptcy in September.

Bryson DeChambeau posted a lengthy statement to social media on Nov 8, defending his commitment to team golf as a new report surfaced of a potential buyer of LIV Golf’s bankruptcy loan.

DeChambeau has remained one of LIV Golf’s biggest supporters after the league filed for bankruptcy in September. It is unclear if DeChambeau’s statement was meant to be a reaction to the latest news, be it a goodbye or an act of solidarity, though parts of the statement had an air of finality.

“I’m not going to rewrite the last four years,” DeChambeau wrote. “I made a decision I believed in, and I’m grateful for what came with it.

“I believed this game could reach more people, in more places, in a new way. I still believe that. And I gave it everything I had to keep team golf alive.”

LIV’s future remains unsettled even after a shutdown seemed imminent earlier this week when a potential financing deal fell apart.

The Financial Times reported on Nov 8 that BC Partners had a desire to acquire the league’s US$50 million (S$64 million) debtor-in-possession financing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and gain control of LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 process, keeping hope alive that the league might be revived in some form or fashion.

That report came in sharp contrast to league sentiment on Nov 5, when LIV Golf said it would wind down operations and enter the liquidation phase of its bankruptcy after losing key players and funding in recent weeks.

Confirming his intention to participate in Gary Player’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa the first week of December, DeChambeau thanked staff, sponsors, fans and teammates before voicing his continued support for team golf.

“I still believe in team golf. It may look different in the future, but I still believe it’s essential to growing the game,” he said.

“My passion has been to grow this game. That’s still the goal. Thank you for sticking with me.” AFP