Bryson-Brooks feud set for truce

NEW YORK • For those golf fans wondering if open rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka can co-exist long enough for the United States to wrest the Ryder Cup from Europe this weekend at Whistling Straits, DeChambeau's coach Mike Schy has a message from his star pupil.

Enough is enough already.

In an interview published on Monday by The Irish Times, Schy said that the brash DeChambeau, who was last year's US Open winner, wants his public feud with four-time Major champion Koepka to be put to bed once and for all.

"Whether or not, they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson wants it over," he said.

"Move on. The bottom line is - two big egos."

The season-long strife between the pair has dominated headlines all season.

World No. 10 Koepka has dinged seventh-ranked DeChambeau over his perceived slow pace of play, while DeChambeau once poked fun at the 31-year-old Koepka's physique.

US team captain Steve Stricker has downplayed any anticipated trouble between the rivals this week, saying the two had agreed to shelve the open disdain for each other as the Americans try to win back the Cup for just the third time in the last 10 tries.

Schy conceded that DeChambeau, who turned 28 last week, can come off as overbearing.

But he insisted the "Mad Scientist", known for his methodical approach on the greens, will not let the side plot be a distraction this week.

"He loves team play. At times, when he's struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute," said Schy.

REUTERS