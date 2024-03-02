Brown takes three shot lead into third round at SDC Championship

England’s Daniel Brown carded a five under-par 67 on Friday to claim a three shot lead after the second round of the DP World Tour’s SDC Championship at St Francis Link in South Africa, but there was a horror finish for overnight leader Pieter Moolman.

Brown, who only arrived in South Africa the day before the tournament started after travel delays, had an eventful round that included an eagle, seven birdies, two bogies and a double-bogey on the par four 12th hole.

His only previous win on the DP World Tour was at last year’s SPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The South African duo of Shaun Norris and Robin Williams are in joint second place on eight under-par, with Americans James Nicholas and Jordan Gumberg a further shot back.

Moolman was co-leader after the first round with a superb 65, but never got going on Friday and was already four over-par when he carded a nine on the par-four 18th to finish with an 81 to miss the cut. REUTERS