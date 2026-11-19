This week’s season-ending RSM Classic is chock full of grizzled journeymen trying to save their PGA Tour playing status, youngsters trying to earn their first cards on the world’s premier tour – and a five-time major winner in the prime of his professional golf years.

It was a mild surprise when Brooks Koepka did not withdraw before the noon deadline on Nov 16. The 36-year-old is making his debut at Sea Island, Georgia, and is far and away the most accomplished player in the field.

But Koepka admits 2026 has “just been a little bit of a disappointment”. He returned to the PGA Tour in January with much fanfare after parting ways with LIV Golf.

After solid finishes that included a tie for 12th at the Masters, Koepka’s game fell into a funk. Starting with a withdrawal at the RBC Canadian Open, Koepka failed to fare better than a T28. He missed three cuts and withdrew from another over a seven-event stretch.

After missing out on the FedExCup play-offs, Koepka took a step back to evaluate his game. He started working with swing coach Darren May and noted putting guru Brad Faxon.

“I felt like ball-striking was consistent on the year and kind of got a little sloppy at the end of the year, but obviously putting was a huge thing for the entirety of the year,” Koepka said on Nov 18.

“Just kind of just working with (Faxon) and decluttering some things that had gotten in there. Really just trying to clean it up and make it more athletic, more reactionary and make the putter feel like the putter is flowing a little bit better.”

Koepka felt the progress, which was backed up by a tie for sixth at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October. But he wants to keep building toward 2027, which means putting his game to the test in competition in the FedEx Fall Series finale.

“It’s not all the way where I’d love to see it, but progress is progress and that’s why I’m here,” he said.

Koepka will tee off at 9.58am ET on Nov 19 (10.58pm Singapore time) in the first round alongside 19-year-old Blades Brown and 25-year-old Michael Thorbjornsen. Koepka’s five Major titles are three more than the career PGA Tour titles his playing partners have combined.

However, Brown and Thorbjornsen have something Koepka does not – a win on the PGA Tour in 2026.

Brown is a career-best 54th in the world rankings after following up his win in Mexico with a tie for fourth in Austin last week. Thorbjornsen is No. 41 on the strength of his maiden tour win at the Rocket Classic in early August.

Well in the distance is Koepka, a former world No. 1 who has more missed cuts (five) than top-10s (one) on tour in 2026 and enters the RSM Classic ranked 120th in the world.

This week, he will do battle with Brown, Thorbjornsen and fellow rising young stars Benjamin James, Michael Brennan and Jackson Koivun.

Those are some of the names Koepka knows he will have to contend with to become a factor again in 2027 – on the PGA Tour and in the competition for a spot on the United States Ryder Cup team that will compete in Ireland.

“It’s something I don’t enjoy, sitting back watching the Presidents Cup. I know I’ve only played in one, a lot of those are (because of) injuries, but those team events are a lot of fun, I really enjoy those,” Koepka said.

“Getting to be around the guys and representing your country’s pretty cool. So, anytime you can do that or you have the opportunity to and you’re not able to go play, it kind of infuriates me sitting on the sidelines.

“Adare Manor (the site of the 2027 Ryder Cup) is a big goal of mine. I know I need to pick it up a little bit.” REUTERS