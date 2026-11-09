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British Open to return to Carnoustie in 2029

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Nov 9 - The Open Championship will return to Carnoustie, Scotland in 2029 for the ninth time and first since 2018, organisers said on Monday.

• The Angus links last hosted golf's oldest major in 2018, when Italy's Francesco Molinari lifted the Claret Jug to become his country's first men's major champion.

• "As the home of golf, we have a unique connection to this historic championship and are proud to welcome it back to one of the sport's most renowned venues," Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said in a news release.

• "The Open generates significant benefits for our economy, supports jobs and tourism, and shines a global spotlight on Scotland's people, places and outstanding golf offering."

• This year's championship staged at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England where New Zealand's Ryan Fox claimed victory.

• The Open returns to the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland next year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.