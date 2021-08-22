Bogey-free Rahm more happy being in the lead

NEW YORK • Top-ranked Jon Rahm, the reigning US Open champion, fired a bogey-free four-under 67 to grab a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the US PGA Northern Trust tournament.

The 26-year-old Spaniard stood at 12-under 130 without a bogey after 36 holes at Liberty National in suburban New York at the first FedEx Cup play-off event.

It was the first time in 110 starts in Rahm's PGA Tour career that he has played the first 36 holes without a bogey.

"It's nice to be bogey-free, but it's not like it's goal No. 1," he said.

"The goal is to win a tournament and put yourself in the best position. If I had to choose, I would rather be leading than bogey-free."

American Tony Finau was second on 131 after a 64 with fifth-ranked Justin Thomas (69), Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and fellow American Keith Mitchell (64) sharing third on 132.

Schauffele and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth both had six birdies, two eagles and a bogey to shoot 62s. Spieth, who shared 10th spot with Brooks Koepka (64) on 134, holed an 81-yard shot from the fairway at the par-four fifth.

Rahm, who captured his first Major title in June at Torrey Pines, said he was most pleased about keeping his composure, notably in the wake of poor wedge shots on approaches at the third and 16th holes.

"I'm leaving myself a really tough up-and-down and I was able to make good putts for par," he said.

"Just accepting that I can miss shots. You get a little too greedy, miss the green, and you can have a tough up-and-down, and I've been able to save those so far.

"Coming into the weekend, I'm definitely going to have to clean a couple of those mistakes up."

The event is the first of three FedEx Cup play-off tournaments to crown a season points champion, with fields reduced to 70 for the BMW Championship on Thursday and 30 for the Tour Championship at Atlanta in two weeks.

"It's important," Rahm said of the Cup.

"It's a trophy that a very select group of people are going to be able to put their name on. It's one of those like in Majors and great events like The Players to where we're called upon and you have to show up and play good."

Defending tournament and playoff champion Dustin Johnson, last year's Masters winner, shot 72 to be on 142, one over the cut line. But he remains in the top 20 in season points and is assured of playing the BMW event in Baltimore.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE