Birdie Barrages gives theegala optimism

MIAMI • Sahith Theegala fired an eight-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Thursday.

The 23-year-old American, whose parents Muralidhar and Karuna are originally from India, opened with three straight birdies and never looked back in a bogey-free opening round.

He reached the turn at five under, adding three more birdies on the back nine, including one on the last to take a one-shot lead at the Jackson Country Club.

Compatriots Nick Watney and Harold Varner III were just behind after matching 65s, with Canada's Roger Sloan, South Korea Kim Si-woo and American Kurt Kitayama tied for fourth on 66.

Theegala, whose best finish in his 2020-21 rookie campaign was 14th at the Safeway Open, managed to secure his PGA card for the year only a few weeks ago after solid finishes at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

After tying his personal-best round on the Tour, he is hoping to improve further, saying: "Just feel like I'm making slow progress and that's what me and my coach have been working on, make a little bit of progress, even if it's just .01 per cent, just feel like you're making progress."

This week's tournament has a depleted field, with most of the stars involved in last weekend's Ryder Cup opting to take a break.

Spain's defending champion Sergio Garcia, the only player in the field who was part of the Cup, opened with a 70 to finish the day tied for 50th.

The 2017 Masters champion was disappointed after struggling to generate low-scoring momentum over a round that consisted of two birdies and 16 pars.

"A little bit sweet and sour," he said. "Very happy and proud about not making bogeys. That's always a very positive thing, first round of the season bogey-free.

"But at the same time, I feel like I drove the ball quite well and didn't take advantage of it.

"Didn't hit my irons badly, but I just didn't hit them close enough. I was pretty much all day in that 15 to 25 foot range. Hit some really good putts that looked like they were going to go in, and didn't."

Meanwhile, Jim "Bones" Mackay, best known for being on the bag for 25 years as Phil Mickelson's caddie, will return to caddying full time for world No. 6 and fellow American Justin Thomas after spending the past four years as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel.

"It came out of left field very recently," Mackay said on Thursday. "I have just tremendous respect for (Thomas) as a person and a player. It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes."

Mackay had previously worked with Thomas - a 14-time PGA Tour winner and 2017 FedEx Cup champion - stepping in on multiple occasions for previous caddie, Jimmy Johnson, with the most recent time being last year's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Johnson had been on Thomas' bag since his rookie year in 2015.

Mackay will continue to work as an on-course reporter when available, starting with next week's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. "I love to caddie, and I loved my role with NBC/Golf Channel," he said, "but it's Justin Thomas."

