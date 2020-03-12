Bigger PGA Tour pie to see off potential rival

MIAMI • As the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak reverberates across the world, golf's PGA Tour has presented a picture of sharp financial growth.

Its commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed a plan to increase the prize money of the Players Championship, the sport's unofficial fifth Major, to US$25 million (S$35.8 million) from US$15 million and the FedEx Cup play-off bonus pool to US$100 million from US$60 million.

The Tour has been keen to see off the threat by the proposed breakaway Premier Golf League (PGL), with Monahan's hand boosted by a nine-year broadcast deal, starting in 2022, that was confirmed on Monday night.

"Here, we were excited to move to a US$15 million purse, I see us getting to US$25 million," he said of the agreement with CBS Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN.

"There's a day in the not-too-distant future where the (FedEx) Cup will be worth significantly more, perhaps US$100 million or more.

"That's not a commitment, but that's generally the kind of growth I expected to see for our athletes.

"It's clear we have a winning formula. We're growing in virtually every metric and it's not because that winning formula remains the same.

"The news we've just talked about, securing US$12 billion in revenue through 2030, the strength and security and foundation of this Tour have never been stronger, so that's what we're focused on."

He also claimed he did not need the threat of the PGL materialising to spur the Tour to innovate because he constantly feels the "pressure from top players to continue to make sure our product is getting better and better and better".

The Players Championship, which starts today, is headlined by world No. 1 and defending champion Rory McIlroy.

