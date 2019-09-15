Big game from Pressel and Alex but Europe stay ahead

GLENEAGLES • Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex staged a magnificent comeback as the United States desperately clung on to hopes of retaining the Solheim Cup at a wild and windy Gleneagles in Scotland yesterday.

Europe went into the second day one point ahead and the margin stayed the same after a 2-2 share of the morning foursomes. With big early leads, it was odds on that the home side - aiming to win for the first time since 2013 - would extend the advantage.

Europe now leads 61/2-51/2 - with another 16 points up for grabs the US need a total of 14 to retain the Cup. The Americans have won the last two editions.

Out in the first foursomes, Pressel and Alex were four down after six holes to Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist and seemingly heading for a thumping defeat. But they then produced an extraordinary run and their opponents started to collapse under the pressure of the onslaught.

The deadly US duo won seven out of nine holes from the seventh - including four birdies in a row from the ninth - to turn the match around and pulled off the unlikeliest of 2 & 1 victories.

"That's right up there for a Solheim win," said Pressel, playing in her sixth edition. "It was so tough but we just never gave up. I missed a birdie putt at the sixth and got really mad and that helped. We're both really tough and conditions were horrible."

Alex did not play as if she were appearing in her first Solheim Cup, one of six Americans to be doing so.



Morgan Pressel (pictured) and Marina Alex were the star performers for the United States in the Solheim Cup on Saturday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



She said: "So happy. Conditions were unbelievable but we did so well to get right into it."

The American Korda siblings - stars of the first day and the first sisters to play together at a Solheim Cup - again formed a potent partnership yesterday. Winners by 6 & 4 in the first series, Jessica and Nelly thrashed Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law by an even more emphatic 6 & 5 to tie the record for the heaviest margin of victory in foursomes.

The other two matches were comfortable European wins to give Captain Catriona Matthew a fillip on a day when the weather - chilly with near gale force winds that reached speeds of 51kmh - played a big part.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz were unbeaten with a 4 & 3 victory over Danielle Kang and Megan Khang, while Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier made it two wins out of two by defeating Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3 & 2.

The Korda sisters were given their first session off by US captain Juli Inkster in yesterday afternoon's fourballs, the result of which was not available at press time.

