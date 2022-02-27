Berger thrives on mum's cooking and a warm bed

MIAMI • Daniel Berger, seeking a fifth career PGA title, is feeling very much at home after firing a successive five-under 65 to grab the lead after Friday's second round of the Honda Classic.

The 28-year-old, who is from nearby Jupiter, Florida, stood on 10-under 130 to seize a three-stroke lead after 36 holes at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

"My game's in a great place so I feel comfortable," he said. "You've just got to take it a shot at a time and really just stay patient because it's such a challenging golf course."

Fellow American Kurt Kitayama, the 18-hole leader after an opening 64, put his second shot six feet from the cup at the par-five 18th and sank his eagle putt to card a 69 and share second place with compatriot Chris Kirk (68) on 133.

Canada's Adam Svensson (65) and American Mark Hubbard (64) shared fourth spot on 134.

Berger, ranked 21st and one of the top names here, added sleeping at home and having his mother cook for him had lifted his morale.

"I definitely eat better when she's cooking, that's for sure," he said. "Sleeping in my own bed it's an amazing feeling. It's just nice to sit down in your own kitchen or your own bedroom, and just feel like you're at home and not be in a hotel. We spend a lot of weeks on the road so it's nice to be at home."

Berger, a back-nine starter, sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the 13th, found a bunker at the par-three 15th and made his lone bogey, then rolled in a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-four 16th and blasted a bunker shot inside three feet at the par-five 18th to set up a tap-in birdie.

"It was nice that we got it kind of earlier on in the round where the wind wasn't as strong and maybe they were a little softer," he said of the difficult closing holes.

After back-to-back birdies at the par-five third and par-four fourth, he sank his longest and last birdie putt of the day from 38 feet at the par-three seventh.

Berger is seeking his first title since last February at Pebble Beach. He has come close before at National, losing a play-off to Irishman Padraig Harrington in 2015.