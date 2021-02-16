Berger secures win with 'probably the best putt'

PEBBLE BEACH (California) • Daniel Berger stole the show - and sealed his fourth career PGA Tour win - by draining a 31-footer for eagle at the 18th hole on Sunday to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It was the fourth eagle of the week - and second of the day - for Berger, who came to the 72nd hole tied with Maverick McNealy.

But the eagle at the famous par-five finishing hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links moved him ahead by two and he finished with a seven-under 65 and 18-under 270 total.

"(It's) probably right up there at the top," the American told CBS Sports about his putt following his win. "That was probably the best putt I have ever hit in my life.

"I've worked so hard in the last six or seven months to get to where I'm at, so it's nice to see the results come."

Berger, 27, had a near flawless round that included an eagle and two birdies on the front nine, the eagle at the 18th and two birdies on the back, with a bogey at No. 8 the only blemish on the scorecard.

The world No. 15 had posted top 10s in both his two previous starts at the tournament - his best result here had been tied-fifth last year - and last season, he earned his third career victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour's first tournament back following a three-month hiatus.

Compatriot McNealy had a 66 to take second place at 16 under, one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay (68) and third-round leader Jordan Spieth (70), who was coming off his best result in nearly a year - a tie for fourth place in the Phoenix Open the week before.

Former world No. 1 Spieth, who won the 2017 Pebble Beach event for one of his 11 career PGA Tour victories, has not been victorious since claiming the 2017 British Open, the last of his three Majors.

"After leading by two, I had control of my own destiny today and I certainly had enough opportunities to be able to - even though Daniel went out and shot seven under - I could have for sure gotten up there," said Spieth, 27. "So, you know, it stings a little right this second, but I finished strong."

REUTERS