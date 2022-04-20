Barty to tee off at Jersey's celebrity golf event in June

SYDNEY • Former women's tennis world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will play in a golf exhibition tournament, the organisers said yesterday, heightening speculation that she could become a pro golfer after her shock retirement.

The three-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis world when she stepped away from the sport last month, with the multi-talented Australian, who turns 26 on Sunday, coy about her plans.

But Icons Series organisers revealed that she would be among a string of sports stars competing in the United States event in June.

"We're thrilled to launch the Icons Series in America with a Mount Rushmore of the world's best athletes, all incredible golfers and fierce competitors," Icons Series chief executive Thomas Brookes said in a statement.

Retired swimmer Michael Phelps, who is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane and boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya are among other famous competitors due to take part at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

The 28 competitors will be split into Team US, led by Fred Couples, and Team Rest of the World, led by Ernie Els.

The tournament is the first in a series, with plans to host editions around the world including Australia.

"I'm excited to be part of the Icons Series and I hope through my participation... we can encourage more women and girls to participate in golf around the world," Barty told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper yesterday.

"It's such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world's greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about."

Few athletes can boast such a varied sporting resume as the down-to-earth Barty, who is known to be a talented golfer.

She once ditched tennis and excelled in top-level cricket, and picked up her golf clubs in September 2020 to claim the Brookwater Golf Club women's title near Brisbane.

While she told local daily The Courier Mail earlier this month she had a "good laugh" over speculation she had her sights on turning pro, her friend Karrie Webb, a seven-time Major champion, has said that possibility could not be discounted, given her natural ability on the greens.

On her compatriot, Brookes told the Sydney Morning Herald: "She's absolutely terrific. She's got those skill sets within her locker. With a bit of practice, she can get lower than a three or four handicap.

"I know she's really, really excited to be playing in New York and she's also really keen to bring the concept to Australia."

Barty is also writing her inaugural series of children's books, set to be released later this year.

