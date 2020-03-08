Bad back forces Woods to miss Players event

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods is "simply not ready" to play in the Players Championship in Florida this week, he said on Friday of his decision to skip the US$15 million (S$20.6 million) PGA Tour flagship event because of a back issue.

The setback, barely a month before the Masters, inevitably raises concerns whether he will be physically ready to defend his title from April 9-12.

"It was not an easy decision," he said on Twitter of skipping the Players, which begins on Thursday.

"I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed. My back is simply just not ready for play next week. I'm sad to miss one of the best events of the season."

The former world No. 1 has not competed since the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in mid-February, when he finished last among those who made the cut and complained of back stiffness.

He then skipped the WGC-Mexico Championship, Honda Classic and the ongoing Arnold Palmer Invitational.

A Reuters source said he tweaked his surgically fused back while testing drivers before the Genesis, where he was tournament host.

"He's still sore from that. He probably shouldn't have played Riviera," the source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Woods, a two-time winner of the Players Championship, carded a three-under 69 in the final round last year to share 30th place before going on to capture his 15th Major title four weeks later at the Masters.

The 44-year-old has been shortening his schedule in recent years while battling numerous injuries, but is now running out of options to get competitive rounds in.

He does not play the week before a Major, which leaves the March 19-22 Valspar Championship and the following week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, as the only viable options before the year's first Major.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Englishman Tyrrell Hatton fired a three-under 69 to share the halfway lead with South Korea's Kang Sung (68) on seven-under 137 on Friday.

The duo were one stroke in front of New Zealand's Danny Lee, whose 67 was the round of the day.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy settled for a 73 to be on 139, along with South Korean Im Sung-jae (69) and Harris English (70).

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE