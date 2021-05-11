'Awesome' fans lift Rory to win

CHARLOTTE (North Carolina) • Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy celebrated his first victory in 18 months on Sunday, then revealed that a neck injury nearly prevented him from teeing it up at Quail Hollow.

"I didn't even think I was going to tee off in this tournament on Wednesday night," said the Northern Irishman, who came into the week ranked 15th in the world but has risen eight spots following his victory.

"If I had had a morning tee time on Thursday, I probably would have pulled out because I hurt my neck on Wednesday afternoon and couldn't make a backswing."

McIlroy, who won his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2010 and added another there at 2015, shot a one-over 72 on Thursday and was outside the projected cut line after the first round.

But he followed up with a five-under 66 to put himself in the hunt and shot back-to-back 68s on the weekend to win the Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke over Mexico's Abraham Ancer (66).

"This place has been good to me," McIlroy said after finishing with a 10-under 274 for his 19th PGA title. "Ever since I first set eyes on this golf course, I loved it from the first time I played it, and that love has sort of been reciprocated back."

Adding to the emotion was the buzz provided by crowds, which felt like the pre-pandemic levels that the Tour previously enjoyed.

While the capacity was capped at 30 per cent - the maximum number of spectators allowed onto the course pre-pandemic was between 35,000 and 45,000 - McIlroy acknowledged during the tournament that he had missed the energy provided by fans more than he realised he would.

"I feed off the energy so much - maybe here more so than anywhere else just because it's the first place I've won three times, so the crowd has just been awesome all week and they really carried me through today," he said.

But it still was not easy to get over the line for the first time since winning the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in November 2019, the second longest drought of his career.

He arrived at No. 18 with a two-shot lead, took a penalty after driving into rough near a water hazard and closed with a bogey for the win. McIlroy said the emotion was a combination of relief and satisfaction, adding: "It's never easy. It's never easy to win out here. It's felt like a long time since that victory in China back in 2019.

"The world is a completely different place than it is today - everyone getting through a pandemic... Life's changed a lot for me being a dad, winning on Mother's Day, thinking of Erica (his wife), thinking of my mum back home. It just feels awesome."

Overnight leader Keith Mitchell, who shot 72, finished tied for third with Norwegian Viktor Hovland (67) at eight under. Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, rounded out the top five at seven under after carding a 71.

