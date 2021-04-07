Augusta fans thrill stars

AUGUSTA • The natural order was restored - kind of - as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators on Monday.

Five months after an unprecedented Masters that was not only staged in November for the first time but also had virtually no spectators because of coronavirus concerns, a limited gallery of a few thousand people has been allowed onto the hallowed grounds of Augusta National this week.

About 7,000 fans were on hand, barely 15 per cent of the crush normally allowed for practice rounds, but it made for an idyllic viewing experience for those lucky or well-connected enough to get through the gates.

While there are no grandstands, the pink azaleas and white dogwoods that provide such a beautiful spring backdrop to the famed Amen Corner are a familiar sight, even if the former are already fading from the dazzling pink of full bloom.

Players are certainly enjoying having patrons around, and even more so looking forward to hearing some roars echo through the whistling Georgia pines come the opening round tomorrow.

There will be strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place, including mandatory masks and social distancing.

"Even though there are a lot of people, it's just amazing how many people this place can hold at a capacity because it still felt like not that many people," 2013 champion Adam Scott said.

"More than anything it's going to be nice Thursday through Sunday to see people out at the golf course."

Fellow pro Patrick Cantlay particularly savours the ban on mobile phones at Augusta.

"It's so refreshing," he said. "Everyone is way more interactive and polite... compared to other tournaments. It just is a great atmosphere."

Two young men on a day trip from Atlanta were sitting behind the 18th green and enjoying the relaxed experience.

"It's almost peaceful," said Mike, who declined to give his last name but revealed he got his ticket through a corporate connection.

"I was expecting a lot of energy. I've never seen it like this but it's a nice balance. It's a much more genuine natural golf experience."

His friend Neel added: "It's a little muted but it's liberating to be out away from a (computer) screen for a day."

There were plenty of big names for the fans to watch, including defending champion Dustin Johnson, who is bidding to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02, and perennial favourite Rory McIlroy, trying to win a Green Jacket to complete a career Grand Slam.

"It's nice to have the patrons back," two-time Major champion Johnson said.

"It's shaping up to be a wonderful Masters. Conditions are perfect. The course is in really good shape, right where they want it."

US media reports have estimated about 12,000 spectators per day will be allowed, compared to the usual 40,000 to 50,000.

While the gallery is capped, those in the field at Augusta National feel the return of a sizeable crowd will make a considerable difference.

"The patrons play such a massive role," 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth said. "It won't take many people for it to feel close enough to normal to make it a fantastic event."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS