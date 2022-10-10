Atienza wins BMW Golf Cup final

SEA Games silver medallist Aloysa Atienza was a clear winner at the BMW Golf Cup National Final at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course on Friday.

On a wet day, Atienza, 24, tamed the multi-award winning course by amassing 41 points in the Ladies' category (handicap 1 to 36) on the System 36 Stableford format competition.

The plus-3 handicapper finished five points ahead of Intarasoot Potjanart (36 points) in the annual event. It made its global debut in 1987 while the series started in Singapore in 2006.

For her brilliant effort, she won a trip to the International World Final in Constance Belle Mare Plage in Mauritius from March 20 to 25, 2023.

Joining Atienza are Jeffrey Goh, the men's Category 1 (handicap 0 to 12) champion and Category 2 (handicap 13 to 24) winner Allen Gong Jiyi.

Goh edged out Nicholas Goh on countback after both golfers amassed 37 points. Gong beat Jaron Sim also on countback after they also recorded 37 points each.