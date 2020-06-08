Asian Tour to tee off in September in S. Korea

LONDON • Golf's Asian Tour said yesterday that it is planning to resume its disrupted season in September with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea, as governments around the region move to loosen measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The US$1.181 million (S$1.64 million) tournament will tee off in Incheon on Sept 10, with back-to-back events in Taiwan and Japan lined up in the following weeks.

The Asian Tour season, which started in January in Hong Kong, was suspended in March following lockdowns and travel curbs introduced to contain the outbreak.

Cho Minn Thant, the chief executive of the governing body for men's professional golf in Asia, said: "We are targeting a conservative restart in September because of the current predicament with restrictions on air travel and large gatherings. The ultimate lifting of quarantine periods will determine the Tour's ability to resume full-scale operations."

While many Asian countries have started to slowly ease lockdowns as the rates of infection slow down, there remain concerns about a second or third wave of Covid-19 cases when economies fully reopen.

As such, Cho said the Asian Tour was not getting ahead of itself, adding the circuit would be "targeting between 10 and 12 events from September to December".

Although the Asian Tour hopes to recover much of the season, Cho revealed there were already plans to extend it into next year.

He also said the early events on the revised schedule would not be a case of returning to normality due to heightened health and safety regulations.

That could possibly mean closed-door tournaments, just like how the US-based PGA Tour has barred fans for its first five events, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

This will be the PGA Tour's first event after a three-month enforced break because of the pandemic and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Race to Dubai winner Jon Rahm will headline a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas.

Major champions Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas will also tee up at Colonial.

The European Tour will go further than the PGA Tour, stating there will be no spectators for the remainder of its schedule, which recommences following a four-month break with the British Masters on July 22.

Both circuits have revealed plans to scale back the entourage of golfers as part of stricter health and safety measures and the Asian Tour may implement the same restrictions.

Cho added: "If we need to minimise the number of foreign travellers travelling into a host country, we may have to do without private caddies and support staff."

