Asian Tour now a threat to old order

LONDON • Golf greats Greg Norman and Lee Westwood believe that the Asian Tour is now seen as a threat by its PGA and European counterparts following a lucrative partnership with a company backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Once the domain of the European Tour, the US$5 million (S$6.7 million) Saudi Invitational opens today, marking its debut as the Asian Tour's flagship event.

The circuit, long overlooked both by fans and the game's top players, is set for a major overhaul this season with the introduction of 10 new events in Asia from Thailand, to China and Singapore.

It was also announced on Tuesday a tournament will also be held in London for the first time this year and the cash injection enabling the Asian Tour to muscle in on what is the European Tour's turf.

Also known as the International Series, the 10 events are sanctioned by the continental governing body and backed by LIV Golf Investments, with prize money of US$1.5-2 million each. It has also increased its backing from US$200 million to US$300 million.

There are no plans to just stop at London, as the eventual aim is to stage an event in the US, the PGA's home and golf's biggest market, according to former world No. 1 and two-time Major winner Norman.

"Just because the International Series is associated with the Asian Tour, we want to get the message out there that it's just not specifically for the Asian region, and that's important for everybody to understand," the Australian said.

"Healthy and respectful competition should be spread globally. That's why it's so encouraging that we can go to London. It will be so encouraging when we go to the United States. This is just the beginning."

On the disdain the series has faced since it was announced in November - some critics have dismissed it a "cash grab" - Norman said his aim was to uplift the game globally, rather than it being "geo-fenced". "In my 40 years as a pro, I've seen many parts of the world that have benefited tremendously from golf, and its growth and development," he added.

Former world No. 1 Westwood, among a phalanx of stars converging in Jeddah for the Invitational, agreed, saying yesterday: "It's kind of like a game of poker really where the European Tour and the PGA Tour have had the biggest hand.

"I can see why they feel threatened, (but) the PGA Tour and the European Tour have gone into areas of the Asian Tour's path over the years and never had problems playing tournaments all over Asia and the Middle East, which has probably cost Asia as well."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS