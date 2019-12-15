Asian stars all pumped up

MELBOURNE • Taiwan golfer Pan Cheng-tsung was only seven when the International team won the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in 1998 for their only win in the event.

So a video of the historic occasion was essential viewing ahead of matches against the Americans.

"I watched it a couple times, because I love it," he said. "It's been 21 long years... that video definitely pumped and excited everyone."

Pan and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama are two of five Asian players on Ernie Els' International team, and they are helping put their side in position for their second win, again at Royal Melbourne.

In yesterday morning's fourballs, the duo combined for the second time to beat Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson 5 and 3.

"He's a great teammate to have," Pan said of Matsuyama. "He's super solid. He hits pretty much every right shot and he made crucial putts. He's just someone I feel comfortable to play with."

Their match, however, was marred by Reed's caddie clashing with a spectator.

Kessler Karain, who is also the American's brother-in-law, had a heated altercation that reportedly involved punches, according to ESPN. But in a statement to the broadcaster, he admitted to only shoving the fan, whom he said had shouted an expletive at Reed.

Reed has been heckled by fans throughout the event following his controversial penalty in the Bahamas last week when he was penalised two strokes for improving his lie in a waste bunker.

The PGA Tour issued a statement saying Karain would not carry Reed's bag today when the latter meets Pan in their singles match.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, has asked fans to be respectful of his team. The United States captain, who opted not to play yesterday, said some fans had drunk too much alcohol and had taken things too far.

"There's obviously some yelling. There are people who have had a lot to drink and have gone over the top," he told reporters.

"As long as the fans are respectful, that's all we ask, and hopefully they will be excited tomorrow and be very respectful of the players."

Besides Pan and Matsuyama, two South Koreans - An Byeong-hun and Im Sung-jae - are also contributing. An combined with Adam Scott to halve their match with Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau, while Im and Abraham Ancer beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 3 and 2.

In the afternoon's foursomes, An and Joaquin Niemann, two down after 13 holes, halved their match with Kuchar and Finau. Im and Cameron Smith lost to Schauffele and Cantlay 2 and 1.

That left the International team with a 10-8 lead going into today's 12 singles matches.

The fifth member of the Asian connection, Li Haotong of China, made his debut in the fourballs yesterday. But he and Marc Leishman lost 3 and 2 to Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Li, 24, is the first player from China in the Presidents Cup. Pan and An are both 28, Matsuyama is 27, and Im is 21.

The Japanese has played in three previous Presidents Cups, while the others are rookies. The top-ranked player among the Asians at No. 20 in the world said: "Obviously, with the language barrier, it's tough to kind of help guys, but I do the best I can.

"Guys like Adam and Marc, who have been around are there to kind of set the tone, so I'm just there to help out with whatever I can."

An, who faces Simpson today, believes the International team are in a "great position" despite the Americans fighting back to trim the lead from three down on Friday.

"(We) have to keep on the pedal and just keep making birdies and sticking to the game plan and win our matches," he said.

Ancer was handed the task of facing Woods today with the matchplay showdown poised for a tense finish. The first team to 151/2 points will win the competition.

Long thought to be a strength, the Americans have not won the singles session in the Presidents Cup since 2009. They have not had to. But now they do.

