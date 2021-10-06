Asian golf back on track

The Asian Tour returns to Singapore next year with two events in January, as golf's regional governing body announced yesterday its plans to stage a series of season-ending tournaments to finish its 2020-21 schedule.

The tour was halted following the Malaysia Open in March last year, as Covid-19 prompted lockdowns and international border closures across the region.

Previous attempts to restart the Asian Tour were scuppered by fresh virus outbreaks across the continent, which has been far slower to tee off than its United States and European counterparts.

After 20 months of inactivity, the Tour will resume in Phuket with back-to-back US$1 million (S$1.36 million) events - the Nov 25-28 Blue Canyon Championship followed by the Laguna Phuket Championship from Dec 2-5.

Fully vaccinated travellers can visit Phuket without undergoing quarantine. The Tour then plans to "stage two more tournaments in Singapore over consecutive weeks" in January.

All four will be broadcast live on television and played in tournament bubbles, closely adhering to local government standard operating procedures. All players will also need to be fully vaccinated in order to compete.

One of the events is likely to be the SMBC Singapore Open at the Sentosa Golf Club (SGC). Last year's tournament was held from Jan 16-19 and the Open was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. The other tournament here will be held the week before. Both are pending approval from the authorities.

In April, Singapore welcomed back the HSBC Women's World Championship - cancelled last year - with 69 of the world's best female golfers. It was held at SGC with a daily cap of 250 fans, all of whom were corporate guests.

Singapore will also host the 10-team Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup from Dec 5 to Jan 1.

Asian Tour commissioner and chief executive Cho Minn Thant said the organisation has been "working around the clock to resume competition and crown the Merit list champion - a challenge made more difficult by our reach across many countries and each of their Covid-related protocols".

He added: "We are confident of being able to complete our season despite several remaining challenges created by the pandemic."

The resumption will allow the Tour to complete its Order of Merit and crown a champion for the blended 2020-2021 season. Australian Wade Ormsby currently leads the table. Thai Jazz Janewattananond won the title in 2019.

The Tour's 2022 schedule is also taking shape and it recently announced the Feb 3-6 US$5 million Saudi International will become its flagship event while the New Zealand Open, co-sanctioned with Golf New Zealand and the PGA Tour of Australasia, has been confirmed for March 31 to April 3. The Mercuries Taiwan Masters is also expected to feature on the Tour's calendar.

Top local golfer Quincy Quek, whose last international event was the 2020 Singapore Open, is looking forward to the Tour's return.

The 34-year-old, who has been coaching at the National Service Resort and Country Club during the Tour's hiatus, said: "There's just something about the atmosphere, the pressure, and that feeling when you play well, catch that wave and ride it.

"It will be great to be in an international tournament and have something to play for again. It was tough just practising with no end in sight.

"Of course, we are mindful of the rising Covid-19 cases in Singapore, but I'm sure the organisers will have measures in place."