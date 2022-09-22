Asian 'explosion' can ignite Internationals: Immelman

CHARLOTTE - A record five Asian players will be part of the Internationals line-up attempting to pull off an upset over the United States at the Presidents Cup which starts on Thursday.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, is joined by an event-high four South Koreans - Im Sung-jae, Kim Joo-hyung, Lee Kyoung-hoon and Kim Si-woo - in the Internationals team at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

While the larger-than-usual Asian contingent owes something to the slew of players who are unavailable because they defected from the PGA Tour to the upstart LIV Golf, the Internationals' captain Trevor Immelman believes it also highlights the rise of Asian golf.

"It's a nod and a testament to the work countries have done at the grassroots level," the South African said. "It's exciting for me to see the explosion. It's working."

He has been able to blend players from vastly different cultures and unite them as a team.

"You do it in a very simple way - spend more time together," he said. "They start to learn to love each other and once that happens, it's easy."

The 20-year-old Joo-hyung, who won his first PGA Tour title in August at nearby Greensboro, has enjoyed being among eight rookies on this year's squad.

"Can't put it into words. Everyone is just fired up," he said.

He sees this week as a potential milestone for Asian golf, especially if his squad can pull off a shocking upset of a US team with 11 of the world's top 18 players.

"It's great for Asian golf," he said. "It could inspire a lot of people back in Asia for us to be here."

South Korea's Yang Yong-eun was seen as a long shot when he was matched against Tiger Woods in the final round at the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine, but Yang inflicted the first Major defeat on Woods when the superstar led after 54 holes, becoming Asia's first male Major winner.

Could his fellow countrymen lead another stunner?

"I feel come Sunday we'll have a really good chance," said Joo-hyung, who is ranked world No. 22.

Im, 24, has won twice on the PGA Tour and said this is the strongest time for South Korean golf.

"There are four players here. I feel like it's about as strong as it has been," said the 19th-ranked player.

"A lot of Korean players are hungry to come over to the United States so the mentality and the hunger factor... that's why the Koreans in general have been stronger than ever."

Immelman and Australia's Adam Scott, both 42, have enjoyed watching the newcomers, especially Joo-hyung, as they experience wonder and anxiety. Immelman said: "It's fun for me to ride that roller coaster with them."

Scott, a 10-time Cup starter seeking his first victory, is not planning any pep talks.

"I don't feel like I need to stand there and fire these kids up," said the world No. 30. "You want to run with the excitement while it's naturally there."

