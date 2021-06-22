Sporting Life

As late mistakes trip golfers, a Major talent shines

Assistant Sports Editor
Jon Rahm celebrating after a birdie on the 18th on the final day of the US Open, before the Spaniard goes on to win his first Major.
Jon Rahm celebrating after a birdie on the 18th on the final day of the US Open, before the Spaniard goes on to win his first Major.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Mistakes are lurking in the thick grass. Error is waiting on the tee box. Nine holes are left at the US Open and sweat must creep down necks and slide into gloves. Everything is up in the air - the spectating paragliders, the spinning balls, and everyone's chances. These are all minor geniuses at hitting a golf shot but this is a Major.

With nine holes left, Bryson DeChambeau, who owns one Major and plays like a stiff, wind-up toy is at five under and leading. Within a shot or thereabouts are Collin Morikawa (one Major), Louis Oosthuizen (one), Rory McIlroy (four) and Brooks Koepka (four). Only Jon Rahm has no Major. Experience occasionally is overrated.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 22, 2021, with the headline 'As late mistakes trip golfers, a Major talent shines'. Subscribe
Topics: 