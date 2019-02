Q What is the best golf shot you've ever seen?

A My own in the US Open play-offs when I hit a bunker shot one foot from the hole.

Q Who is one athlete you admire and why?

A I love Annika (Sorenstam). She inspires me in so many ways and when I was young, I watched her play a lot.

Q What do you love most about golf?

A I love pretty much everything about golf. I can never get bored of it because it's so challenging.

Q What is your favourite golf course and why?

A Pattaya Old Course at Siam Country Club. Because that course is really challenging.

Laura Chia

LEADERBOARD

1ST RD (SELECTED)

68 Celine Boutier (Fra), Liu Yu (Chn), Amy Olson (USA), Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha), Minjee Lee (Aus)

69 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Feng Shanshan (Chn), Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Ko Jin-young (Kor), Park Sung-hyun (Kor)

70 Park In-bee (Kor)

72 Lexi Thompson (USA), Lydia Ko (Nzl)

73 Georgia Hall (Eng)

74 Nelly Korda (USA), Angela Stanford (USA)

83 Amanda Tan (Sgp)

TEE TIMES

2ND RD (SELECTED)

1ST HOLE

8.35am Ko

9.23am Park In-bee

9.59am Feng, Moriya, Ciganda

10.11am Minjee Lee, Ariya, Shadoff

10.23am Boutier, Liu, Olson

10TH HOLE

8.30am Thompson

9.18am Stanford

9.30am Korda

10.06am He Muni (Chn)

10.18am Tan