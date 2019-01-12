Ariya and Park spearhead world-class Sentosa field

The HSBC Women's World Championship will once again showcase the best in golf this year, with the world's top 20 all pencilled in for the Feb 28-March 3 Singapore tournament.

Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the US Women's Open last June after a dramatic play-off for the second Major of her career, headlines one of the strongest fields in the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) event's 12-year history.

She will be joined by the player she displaced at the top of the rankings, Park Sung-hyun, who was No. 1 between August and October on the back of three wins.

Defending champion Michelle Wie will also return to the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course, after announcing last week that her recovery from wrist surgery had gone smoothly.

Crowd favourite Lexi Thompson, who ended a 14-month title drought at the season-ending Tour Championship last November, will be eyeing an early win to extend her streak of six straight years with an LPGA title.

Fans will also get to see several former No. 1s in action - seven-time Major champion Park In-bee, China's Feng Shanshan, and New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

Minjee Lee is hoping to improve on her sixth placing, her best performance at the event.

Said the Australian world No. 6, who had 13 top-10 finishes last year: "2018 was an absolutely incredible journey for me and I managed to get off to a flying start.

"Fingers crossed, I'm able to kickstart the 2019 season well and bring that form to the HSBC Women's World Championship, to match up against the very best."

Lester Wong

• For more information and tickets: www.hsbcgolf.com/womens