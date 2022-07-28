Aranda makeover completes Orchid club's revamp

A better playing experience, improved safety measures and more efficient buggy parking areas.

Orchid Country Club's third nine at Aranda manifests itself as an enjoyable course that soaks in the aforementioned three positives that are evident as you play the par-36 layout.

And now that Aranda's sprucing-up has been completed - following the makeovers of Vanda and Dendro over the last two years - Orchid CC members should lap up the enjoyment.

In a cost-effective redevelopment, Aranda boasts some terrific holes, laced by obvious changes to the par-five fourth (424 metres from the white tee) and the par-four fifth (354m) holes that enhance the quality of the course.

The traffic light on hole four has disappeared, made redundant by a more flattish, wide fairway that allows clear visibility of the flight in front for the foursome on the tee box.

And the ingenuity of the design experts from the management committee (MC) is seen in how they utilised the sand from the waste bunker (converted into a pond) from the fifth hole to level off the fourth fairway.

As a result, the fifth hole is now a beauty with the eye-catching pond and some sandbelt bunkers near the large green.

To speed up play, a bad fade from the tee box will now take you out of bounds on the right so that golfers would be discouraged from searching for their golf balls in the vast tree area.

What's more, the buggy parking areas for the fourth, fifth and sixth (par-three) holes have been drawn closer to the greens by re-routing the cart paths.

Generally, most holes retain the "old look", but unwanted and ugly trees have either been removed or some trimmed to offer an overall cleaner and neater appearance.

I played an enjoyable round at the Aranda on Tuesday and my pick for the most interesting holes are the second and the eighth.

The 135m second, a downhill par three, offers a fabulous view with the tee boxes moved slightly right to take in the picturesque scenery.

Previously, a decent drive would put you to within 120m for the approach at the par-four 298m eighth, making it relatively easy. But the hole has seen the degree of difficulty upped considerably because of the addition of bunkers, leaving one only a small gap to the flag.

And even if you manoeuvre past the bunkers around the green, you still have little respite as the green undulations leave you with a difficult putt.

As at Dendro and Vanda, flower power remains the theme at Aranda, at a club whose name symbolises Singapore's national flower.

The NTUC Club-owned Orchid CC was established in 1993.

The herbage and verdant greenery add to the colourful landscape on all three courses and a pleasurable journey is guaranteed for golfers.

The Aranda Bermuda TifEagle greens tick all my boxes, but club captain Tan Ah Ee is aware that those of Dendro and Vanda need some clear scrutiny with some "foreign" grass intrusions.

But rest assured that this awareness comes from a keen-eyed member of the committed MC team who places a premium on providing enjoyable nine-hole outings for its members and guests.