Andre and Hailey rule the course

In a field of 97 junior golfers at the 27th Junior Invitational Golf Championship (JIGC), Andre Chong and Hailey Loh (pictured) emerged with the highest honours. After three rounds at the Singapore Island Country Club, the pair were yesterday named the overall best gross boy and girl champions respectively. Andre, 17, ended his campaign on six-over 222 after an excellent 68, with the 15-year-old Hailey (75) finishing with just one shot more in total. The JIGC is sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event.