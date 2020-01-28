Golf: Amid the gloom, Leishman wields hot putter for victory

LOS ANGELES • Australian Marc Leishman putted brilliantly to win the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday when the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant cast a shadow over the final round.

Several of the players competing at Torrey Pines knew Bryant well, notably Tiger Woods.

News of his death in a helicopter crash quickly spread around the course. Woods, though, was unaware until after the round. Vying for a record 83rd PGA Tour victory, he shot 70 and finished equal ninth, six strokes behind Leishman, who surged to victory with a seven-under 65 despite some awful drives.

The burly Australian's red-hot putting helped him claim his fifth PGA Tour victory as several players, including overnight leader Jon Rahm, faltered.

Leishman finished at 15-under 273, one shot ahead of Rahm (70), who regrouped and birdied the final three holes, his long eagle putt at the last coming up just a few inches short.

Leishman said: "This feels pretty amazing. I wasn't expecting this at the start of the day. Elated.

"I made some good birdie putts early and then some great par saves later. They're probably even more important than the early ones."

He started the round four strokes behind Rahm, who dropped four shots in the first five holes.

The Spaniard said he would not lose much sleep over his failure to win as the death of Bryant and the outbreak of the Wuhan virus put things in perspective.

"I was coordinating with a friend to actually meet (Bryant) sometime soon and pick his brain," said the sombre Rahm.

"There's an epidemic going on in China that could potentially kill thousands.

"Me missing a putt really, really doesn't matter to me right now."

Unlike Rahm, Woods got to ask Bryant for advice as they often worked out together in recent years.

Woods said: "We really connected on more the mental side of it, the prep, how much it takes to be prepared. I don't have to react like he does in my sport.

"We can take our time, but you've still got to pay attention to the details and that's what he did better than probably any other player in NBA (National Basketball Association) history."

The lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan added that, from a playing aspect, he would most remember Bryant's fire on the court.

"He burned so competitively hot. He brought it each and every night, on both ends of the floor. Not many guys can say that."

REUTERS