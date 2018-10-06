Amateur golfers battle for World Amateur Golfers Championship World Final spots in Desaru

He returned to The Els Club Desaru Coast clubhouse with a glistening forehead and red cheeks, pacing up and down as he waited for results after day one of the Singapore qualifiers of the 2018 World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Cedric Chua was not sure if he was going to make the cut, but could not stop smiling after his name was announced.

The 31-year-old, who is taking part in the WAGC Singapore qualifiers for the first time, carded a gross score of 14-over 86 at the par-72 Valley Course to make the cut in Division B (5.5-10.4 handicap index), and he was delighted to survive a challenging day of golf.

Chua was one of 20 players from five divisions who will play in today's final round, where the respective winners will represent Singapore at the World Final in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 20-28.

"The course played tough today," he said. "It was really windy and there were many blind uphill shots to the greens, where you had no sense of where you needed the ball to land or where you should miss.

"I basically ground it out today and kept myself in the game."

Joining Chua in today's final round is Cheong Yoke Keng, who was similarly delighted after carding a gross 94 in Division D.

"I've played here before, a few of the holes looked familiar. I had to avoid the bunkers and I managed to do that today," she said.

"I hit five pars and, for me, that was very satisfying."

The 55-year-old was equally pleased with her experience around the course.

"It was really very well-organised... and you can always count on SPH to do a good job. It was systematic and the food was good, too."

Chua, on the other hand, is looking for a little more.

"I joined because I wanted to challenge myself and test how I perform under pressure, and obviously give myself an opportunity to win," said Chua, who works in the finance industry. "Maybe I can do something to make the country proud - some national service!"