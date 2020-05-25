Coronavirus pandemic

All square on the charity tee for Korea's Ko and Park

South Korea's world No. 1 Ko Jin-young (left) and compatriot, third-ranked Park Sung-hyun.
South Korea's world No. 1 Ko Jin-young (left) and compatriot, third-ranked Park Sung-hyun. PHOTO: HYUNDAI CARD
Published
36 min ago

South Korea's world No. 1 Ko Jin-young and compatriot, third-ranked Park Sung-hyun split the prize money of 100 million Korean won (S$114,900) in their charity skins game at Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon yesterday. The winnings will be donated to charities of the LPGA stars' choices. The LPGA Tour has been on hold since mid-February owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2020, with the headline 'All square on the charity tee for Korea's Ko and Park'. Print Edition | Subscribe
