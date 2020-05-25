South Korea's world No. 1 Ko Jin-young and compatriot, third-ranked Park Sung-hyun split the prize money of 100 million Korean won (S$114,900) in their charity skins game at Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon yesterday. The winnings will be donated to charities of the LPGA stars' choices. The LPGA Tour has been on hold since mid-February owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus pandemic
All square on the charity tee for Korea's Ko and Park
