All ready to blow with the wind

KIAWAH ISLAND (South Carolina) • Three current Major champions will be playing together for the first two rounds when the PGA Championship gets under way today on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa, US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will tee off together at hole No. 10 in the second Major of the year.

The trio will start their round tomorrow on the front nine.

Last year's Masters champion and top-ranked Dustin Johnson will be paired with 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia and 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry.

Another power-packed threesome - Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, both four-time Major champions, and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas - begin on the back nine today, just in front of the Morikawa, DeChambeau and Matsuyama group.

The Ocean Course, which at 7,876 yards will play as the longest Major in history, is exposed to coastal weather and the potential for strong crosswinds could put a premium on course management and accuracy off the tee.

Only once previously has Kiawah Island hosted a Major - the 2012 PGA Championship.

That edition saw the toughest single round in the event's history, with the scoring average for the second round a shade over 78, the highest in a single round since stroke play was adopted at the PGA in 1958.

The world's elite golfers believe the course will be just as unpredictable and as such, Thomas reached out to Tiger Woods, who is out indefinitely due to injuries suffered in a car accident in February.

"I just asked him about the course just in terms of preparing and getting ready," he said.

"He pretty much hit the nail on the head. It's long, there's a lot of crosswinds, and have a good short game. Bodes well at most places."

Fifteen-time Major champion Woods finished tied 11th at the 2012 edition on his only appearance at the Ocean Course.

World No. 2 Thomas has never competed here but is among the favourites this week as he is in the midst of a strong season in which he has 11 top-25 finishes in 14 events, including a triumph at The Players Championship.

He played 18 holes at the Ocean Course on Sunday and nine the last two days, which he said gave him an opportunity to see the golf course in two completely opposite winds.

"It could be one of those weeks where you could get a late-early or early-late draw where one could be great, one could be a lot worse," Thomas said, referring to how weather changes during the round could play a larger role than usual.

"But at the end of the day, you are going to have to strike your ball solid and consistently to control the flight and the distance to at least keep it on the golf course at some times, but be able to hit fairways and greens."

REUTERS

