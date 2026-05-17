Alex Smalley leads crowded PGA Championship as Scottie Scheffler says it’s ‘anybody’s tournament’

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Alex Smalley of the United States hitting an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16.

– Alex Smalley birdied the final hole to seize a two-shot lead after the third round of the PGA Championship on May 16, while struggling Scottie Scheffler said the tightly packed leaderboard at Aronimink Golf Club was unlike anything he had seen before.

The 78th-ranked Smalley recovered from a shaky start to card a two-under 68 for a six-under 204 total, with 29 others within five shots of the lead before the final round on May 17. His fellow American and defending champion Scheffler remained a serious threat despite a frustrating one-over 71 that left him at 209.

“Going into tomorrow, it’s quite literally anybody’s tournament,” the world No. 1 told reporters. “I’ve never seen a leaderboard like this, this bunched up.”

Four-time Major champion Scheffler struggled on the greens throughout the day, missing six putts from inside 10 feet despite ranking among the field leaders off the tee and on approach.

At one point during the third round, seven players shared the lead as shifting winds and more accessible pin positions produced constant movement atop the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy was among the biggest gainers on “moving day”, firing a 66 to surge back into the picture at 207, as the Masters champion continued his bid for back-to-back Major titles.

The Ulsterman, who opened the tournament with a 74 after four consecutive bogeys, looked far more comfortable following widespread criticism of the second round’s set-up at Aronimink near Philadelphia.

McIlroy mixed six birdies with two bogeys, with Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai, Nick Taylor and Matti Schmid in the closest chasing group at 206.

“I feel like I still did enough to think I have a chance going into tomorrow,” McIlroy told reporters.

Rahm carded a 67 and said his game felt as good as it had at any stage since his 2021 US Open-winning season.

“That was a fantastic round of golf, and thrilled to be in a good position for tomorrow,” the Spaniard said.

Swede Aberg fired a 68 to continue his pursuit of a first Major title, while Englishman Rai (67) stayed in the hunt despite a closing bogey after another precise ball-striking display.

German Schmid and Canadian Taylor each posted a 65 to climb into contention, while Smalley rebounded from three bogeys in his opening four holes with seven birdies over his final 12 holes.

Xander Schauffele, who carded a 66, and Patrick Reed, who joined him on 207 with a 67, also remained within striking distance, while Major champions Hideki Matsuyama (71), Justin Rose (65) and Cameron Smith (68) stayed firmly in the mix on 208 heading into the final round.

Softer conditions initially brought lower scoring, but stronger afternoon gusts again exposed Aronimink’s difficulty, leaving dozens of players in contention for what promises to be an unpredictable final-round shoot-out.

REUTERS