Aggressive Woodland equals course record

KUALA LUMPUR • Gary Woodland said the key was to be aggressive, after he carded a sizzling second round of 11-under 61 to tie the course record and soar to the joint halfway lead at the CIMB Classic yesterday.

The American, 34, sank 11 birdies in his blemish-free round to match the course record Justin Thomas set during his victorious 2015 campaign at the TPC Kuala Lumpur.

"It's nice to stay aggressive out there. I can be aggressive... I just played solid just like I did yesterday, I just made more putts," said Woodland, who shares the top spot with Marc Leishman at 14-under 130.

"I think I hit 17 greens, which obviously is a big deal, but I made some putts, too, which is nice."

He has not missed the tournament since 2013 and is hoping to be third time lucky, having finished second in 2013 and 2014.

Leishman's bogey-free round of 62 filled him with title hopes.

"It would be nice to get into the winners' circle again this year," said the Australian. "I played well last year, but didn't win anything, so that's probably the goal - to win again.

"Just have to do everything right and that generally takes care of itself. That's what I intend to do."

Ryder Cup winner Paul Casey threw himself into the mix with a 65 to share the third spot with India's Shubhankar Sharma. They were one shot behind the leaders.

Sharma drained nine birdies against a single bogey for his 64.

Thomas, seeking a third CIMB Classic title, slipped to a share of 15th place following a 69.

REUTERS

CIMB CLASSIC

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, 11am