Accept LIV in ranking system, urges Norman

MELBOURNE - LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman on Wednesday warned that the world rankings risk becoming a "laughing stock" if points are not awarded to players who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

The issue of LIV Golf's events being recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system could be pivotal to its future.

If players can earn ranking points from LIV Golf events, it becomes easier to qualify for the sport's four Majors.

"It makes OWGR look obsolete if they don't (accept LIV)," Norman told The Age newspaper in Melbourne. "If they wake up at the end of the year and Dustin Johnson is 102 in the world, is that not a laughing stock to the OWGR?

"There's two ways they can go: They can either fold, or they include LIV into OWGR. We'll move on. Everyone's happy after that."

The emergence of LIV Golf in 2022 has plunged the sport into turmoil, with a host of top players from the PGA Tour opting to switch to a series that offers some of the richest purses in history.

The circuit, backed by the financial might of the kingdom's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund, has been accused of "sportswashing" Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

The PGA Tour has adopted a zero-tolerance stance towards the series - which plays no-cut tournaments over three days and includes a team competition - with those defecting being suspended.

Norman urged the custodians of the Major tournaments to let LIV Golf players take part, despite the PGA Tour's attitude.

"They (PGA Tour) have no right to tell each of those Majors what to do. They're independent organisations. Yes, certain members sit on their board. I get it and I understand that," he said.

"(But) if you were a broadcaster, you would be questioning the value of your investment for television if you don't have the strongest field in each and every one of them. I hope they stay (neutral like) Switzerland."

The highest-profile golfer to make the switch so far is Norman's fellow Australian Cameron Smith, the British Open champion who was world No. 2 when he made the move in September.

He will join other Major winners such as Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia in leading one of the 12 LIV Golf four-player teams in 2023.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported on Tuesday that LIV Golf's season-ending Team Championship will feature a prize purse of US$50 million (S$70.2 million), which is the richest purse in golf history. The Oct 27-30 event will be staged at the Trump National Doral Golf Club outside Miami.

Golf Magazine and ESPN also previously reported yet-to-be-confirmed details about the Team Championship's format, which could feature a closest-to-the-pin contest.

According to the reports, the victorious four-man team would win US$16 million, or US$4 million per player.

The runners-up would bag US$10 million, with US$8 million going to third, US$4 million to fourth, US$2 million each for fifth to eighth places and US$1 million for ninth to 12th, meaning even a golfer on the last-placed team would be guaranteed to take home US$250,000.

According to ESPN, a LIV Golf spokesman said details were not yet finalised and the format would be announced later.

AFP, REUTERS