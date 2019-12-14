Absolute chills in U.S. fightback: Tiger

MELBOURNE • The fist pumps, the screaming and shouting, it all belonged to the Americans in the final hour of the second day of the Presidents Cup.

They just did not have the lead yesterday.

That is the beauty of team events in golf. Momentum can change with one putt, leading to a point.

Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas provided those moments in foursomes at Royal Melbourne, and the United States team, who were trailing in all five matches at one point, walked off the course believing that the Cup was about to turn in their favour after sharing the honours.

Marc Leishman of the Internationals was not buying it, though.

"What are we, 61/2 to 31/2 up? It's very early," the Australian said. "They made a couple of good putts on No. 18, definitely give them that, but I don't think you get momentum with two putts. We played pretty well the first two sessions.

"Yes, today probably didn't finish off the way we wanted to, but we still halved the session.

"They made a couple of putts at an important time, but if they feel that, that's great. We probably don't feel that way, so, yeah."

The Americans had a right to celebrate, for no other reason than it could have been worse. A lot worse.

"We dug ourselves out of what could have been a big hole," Thomas said.

Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott won big, rallying from 2 down to 3 up in a span of seven holes over Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

Leishman and Abraham Ancer had control the entire way against Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, who heard it from the gallery with shouts of "cheat" over his rules violation last week in the Bahamas.

Just like that, it was 6-1. The board was filled with black and gold, colours of the International team, whose captain Ernie Els had reason to think it could have been a clean sweep.

And then it changed. Cantlay, who teamed up with Xander Schauffele, was so excited with his 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win the match that he pumped his fist, claiming a 1-up win over Adam Hadwin and Joaquin Niemann.

US captain Tiger Woods and his playing partner Thomas, who were the only pair to score for the US in the opening fourballs on Thursday, then led the way again in a 1-up win over Hideki Matsuyama and An Byeong-hun.

The latter rolled in a 17-foot putt on the 18th to secure the victory and celebrated wildly before being wrapped in a bear hug by the former.

"I'm speechless, I've been fortunate to make a lot of big putts and hit a lot of big shots," said Thomas.

"But to do it with my captain and unbelievable teammate to win the match, hopefully (to) turn the tide of this Presidents Cup is awesome."

Woods added: "We clawed our way back and J.T. steps up there and pours this thing in at the last hole, and it gives me absolute chills, man. Absolute chills."

Rickie Fowler capped the stirring US fightback with a clutch putt for par on the 18th to clinch a half-point, which felt like a win, against Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae.

On paper, the International team have a three-point lead, their largest going into the weekend of the Presidents Cup since 1998 at Royal Melbourne, the only time they won.

But they also had a three-point lead going into the singles in South Africa in 2003, when they eventually drew 17-all, and the Americans feel they have momentum on their side now.

Cantlay said: "I felt like all day out there, it was another beating. We're going to go to bed tonight feeling great and we're going to have the momentum going into tomorrow.

"We are still down, but there are a lot of points up on the board for tomorrow. I really thought this afternoon was huge, and it's going to be a big paradigm shift going forward."

