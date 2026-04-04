A Royal Salute to Pernod Ricard for joining the 2026 Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League

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Initiative raises entertainment value of the event through flow of excellent whiskies.

The Le Cercle (Pernod Ricard) team for the social category of The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League feature (from left) Samuel Koh, Sam Wong, Sebastian Lee, Alvin Tay, K.C. Ng and Rajan Menon.

The 2026 The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League has become more competitive and gained strong momentum among the 19 teams competing in the competitive and social categories.

After two legs of the popular series, a new player has joined the ranks to ensure the event hits a high in entertainment value when the teams are feted to lunch and dinner at major golf clubs in Singapore.

Pernod Ricard, a convivial, responsible and successful global wine and spirits with a long history, has been supplying Royal Salute whisky to add to the celebratory mood of the participants in each leg.

The French company has been generous in providing Royal Salute, a prestigious Scotch whisky brand and part of the Pernod Ricard portfolio, to the event as the official whisky sponsor.

At the last two legs, participants have been thrilled to sample even the 38-year-old Royal Salute, often considered a “must-have” for collectors and known for its intense, complex character.

In addition, the benefactors have entered a team in the social category of the corporate league, fielding a different set of clients for each leg.

Winning is not prime motive of the Le Cercle social team comprising customers who have been loyal to the Pernod Ricard brand.

The two business development leads who forged this partnership with the media company are Bernard Poh and Samuel Koh.

Poh, head of private client and new business ventures at Pernod Ricard, said: “We see golf as a perfect vehicle to popularise our brand of whiskies, knowing fully well that most golfers also enjoy spirits especially after a tiring game.

“Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and rich heritage, the brand sees a natural synergy with the tournament’s community of business leaders and tastemakers – individuals who appreciate quality, distinction and the art of living well.

“With Royal Salute present throughout the event, golfers can look forward to moments of luxury that extend beyond the final putt.

“More than a friendly competition, the initiative to take part is a heartfelt gesture aimed at thanking our loyal members – many of whom have journeyed with the brand through various tastings, launches and exclusive gatherings.

“For these members, the tournament becomes not just a day on the greens, but a shared lifestyle experience shaped by camaraderie, passion and premium craftsmanship.”

Echoed Koh, the new business development lead at Pernod Ricard, said: “This relationship also ensures that we can grow our customer base by being a key player in the game. The ST & BT Corporate League is a perfect platform from which to launch our name to greater heights with the exposure and publicity we get from this prominent event. We have also been generous with our prizes for the lucky draw and main competition.”

Leveraging the ST & BT event, Pernod Ricard, which has won several major awards, hopes to enter the golf market in Singapore through other golf club events.

Added Poh: “Enhancing the experience is Le Cercle by Pernod Ricard, an invitation-only digital platform crafted for spirits enthusiasts who enjoy the finer things in life. Designed as a sanctuary for connoisseurs, Le Cercle offers its VIP members access to rare and collectible whiskies, elegant champagnes and curated experiences that blend sophistication with discovery.

“The platform features some of Pernod Ricard’s most celebrated houses, including Royal Salute, Martell, The Glenlivet, Perrier Jouet, Codigo 1530, Monkey 47 and Chivas Regal – each with its own story, heritage and craftsmanship to explore.”