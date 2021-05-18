A PGA Tour champion is born

DALLAS • As Lee Kyoung-hoon stood over a critical 15-foot par putt on the 16th hole on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, a ferocious lightning strike nearby jolted him out of position and left him looking upward towards the sky.

The horn would sound soon after, meaning the rain-soaked South Korean would have to wait just a little bit longer for his maiden PGA Tour victory.

More than two hours later, the 29-year-old finally stood back over that putt, only to bogey for just the third time all week. Not that it mattered.

He might have begun the restart inauspiciously but he would close it in style, posting a final-round six-under 66 and a total of 25-under 263 to win by three shots over American Sam Burns (70).

"I was not that nervous before the round, but I was very nervous when we resumed to play," he said. "I was shaking inside over the last three holes."

No one seemed to notice. The two-time winner on both the Korean and Japan tours promptly birdied the ensuing par-three 17th, pushing his lead over Burns to an almost insurmountable three strokes with one hole to play.

That proved to be enough for Lee, who became the fourth Asian winner at Byron Nelson, the eighth Korean to win on the Tour and the second this year, after Kim Si-woo won The American Express in February.

"When I made bogey at 16, it felt like I had lost a little momentum, so I wanted to try and be more aggressive on No. 17 and No. 18," Lee said.

"Hit a good shot on 17, which was important to get some momentum back and have a good finish."

The finish proved even more special when, after sinking a birdie to end the week, he was congratulated greenside by his wife, and fellow pro golfers and compatriots K.J. Choi and Kang Sung-hoon.

"He told me how proud he was of me," Lee said of Choi. "I'm very thankful for K.J. He means a lot to me. It is always good to have Korean players around me and to play the Tour together. It definitely helps my game."

Burns, who earned his own maiden Tour win two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, tapped in for birdie at the 72nd to pull out of a five-way tie alongside Patton Kizzire (63), Daniel Berger (64), Scott Stallings (66) and Charl Schwartzel (68).

With his victory, Lee has earned a coveted spot in this week's PGA Championship, the year's second Major, at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.

The soon-to-be-father has also entered the conversation for a potential roster spot on captain Trevor Immelman's International Team, who will look to take down the United States in the Presidents Cup next year at Quail Hollow Club.

"Thinking of joining the Presidents Cup, that would be such a great present for me," he said.

"To represent my country and my team, those kinds of things are so special."

