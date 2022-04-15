2028 Presidents Cup to tee off in Melbourne

MELBOURNE • The famed sandbelt region in Melbourne will host the 2028 Presidents Cup, it was announced yesterday, with a further commitment to return to the city again in 2040.

A venue for the biennial matchplay showdown between a United States and non-European International squad has yet to be decided.

It was held in 2019 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, with the Tiger Woods-led Americans beating Ernie Els' International team 16-14 in a thrilling comeback. Players across the board praised the course at the time with 15-time Major champion Woods calling it "the ultimate in golf".

This will be the fourth time Melbourne will host the prestigious event, matching Gainesville, Virginia for most Cups contested in one city.

"Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fan base have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to Melbourne and the sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard."

Australia was the Presidents Cup's first international destination. It has since also visited South Africa (2003), Canada (2007) and South Korea (2015).

"Securing two more Presidents Cups is a real coup for Melbourne, promoting our city to the world and providing a boost for tourism and jobs," said Mr Martin Pakula, the sports minister for Victoria state.

The tournament will return in September at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a one-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, who was on the 2019 winning US team, has pulled out of this week's Professional Long Drivers Association event in Florida after electing to undergo hand surgery.

Bobby Peterson, one of the owners of the association, told Sports Illustrated: "He's going to have surgery on Thursday. It's unfortunate more for him. I hate that he's not going to the event.

"But I hate it more for him. Obviously, it's not good or he wouldn't be doing that. I know he was trying to avoid it, but I guess he felt it was something he had to do."

DeChambeau broke a bone in his left hand in February and has missed the cut in three of his last four starts, including at last week's Masters, dropping to world No. 19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS