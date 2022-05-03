$1.8m raised at Singapore Island Country Club's May Day Charity event

A total of $1,810,000 was raised at the Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC) May Day Charity event on Sunday (May 1).

This year's charity drive will benefit 16 beneficiaries supporting various causes such as health, the community, disabled, children and the elderly, with generous donations from more than 50 donors, including 47 corporate bodies.

The main charity golf game saw about 700 golfers vying for prizes and helping to raise funds through the sale of flights, sponsorship and donations.

President Halimah Yacob, the charity's patron, noted the caring spirit of those involved, saying: "Your dedication in helping others, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times, is an inspiration to all Singaporeans. I hope that this fine tradition of SICC, which helps to encourage the spirit of caring for the disadvantaged among us, will continue for many more years to come."

In his welcome address, SICC club captain and the event's organising chairman Ivan Chua welcomed attendees back to the gala dinner after a two-year hiatus, and noted the outpouring of donations amid improving Covid-19 situation and easing of safe management measures.

The SICC's May Day Charity drive is an annual tradition which began in 1972 with some golfers coming together to raise funds through a golf game. It has since evolved into a club-wide effort involving all other sports and interest groups in fringe fund-raising activities and has since raised more than $24 million to support charitable causes.

Other fringe activities of the charity drive will continue until the end of May. From swim carnivals and fitness challenges to specialty dishes and a walk on the golf course, these activities were made available to allow SICC members to contribute to the charitable cause in their own ways. For more, visit their website.