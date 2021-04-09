10 reasons to watch the Masters

1. To feel a sense of normalcy. The Masters in November 2020 was as awkward as Roland Garros in October. Everything in sport must have its season. Augusta means April, spring means azaleas. In an unpredictable time it reminds us how reassuring ritual can be.

2. To see Bryson DeBasher at work. He was born in a town called Modesto but bashfulness isn't his style. If the wind is right, he may try and drive to the edge of the first hole, only an uphill 445 yards. DeChambeau is going to explode or implode because half-measures offend him.