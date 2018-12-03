1 Golf range shuts down

The Toa Payoh Golf Range (right) shuts down operations from today. Mr Poh Eng Teck, managing director of Poh Bros Golf Management, which was running the range until yesterday, said he was informed by the authorities that the 2.9ha site has been zoned for residential use.

2 Trade war ceasefire

Over a 2½-hour dinner meeting in Buenos Aires on Saturday, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set a 90-day window for negotiators to address differences and agree on terms of trade and market access. President Trump agreed to hold off on new tariffs, and President Xi agreed to increase China's purchases of American products.

3 Muslims march in Jakarta

Tens of thousands of Indonesian Muslims marched in Jakarta yesterday in a rally led by hardline groups whose protests led to last year's fall of the city's Christian governor. The rally underscored the growing influence of Islamist groups ahead of elections next year.

4 Preventing future disputes

Malaysia is drawing up regulations to make it compulsory for all proposed houses of worship to get government approval before they can be built, in an effort to stamp out possible disputes in the future with land ownership.

Hopes for a second referendum on European Union membership are rising in Britain amid heightened uncertainty over Brexit, but big hurdles remain - from the timing to legal

complexities on both sides of the English Channel.

6 Deal not an end to trade war

The US-China agreement at the weekend to suspend additional trade tariffs is welcome, but underlying strategic competition rules out an end to the ongoing trade war, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 Teen app developers

They are just in their teens but are already developing mobile apps good enough for the Apple App Store. These young developers are all from the School of Science and Technology, Singapore, which offers an alternative for students with an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Non-profit self-help group Chinese Development Assistance Council will give more holistic support to underperforming students from disadvantaged families. In addition to existing aid, the group will provide extra mentoring and help create a more conducive learning environment at home.

9 Busy week for markets

Singapore and other regional markets head into December with a busy week, as investors shift their focus to key events - Brexit, US and China economic data releases, an Opec meeting - beyond the G-20 summit.

National diving coach Li Peng has been in charge for less than eight months, but he is pleased with the team's switch in mentality which has led to recent good results by the men divers. He also wants to see an improvement in the quality and consistency of dives, as they look to close the gap on Malaysia by next year's SEA Games.

VIDEO

Flying high

Aviation consultant Priveen Raj Naidu fell in with the wrong crowd after his father left the family. He also struggled with health problems and a divorce. But being in AirAsia encouraged him to dream big, and he is now on a mission to empower others. http://str.sg/oX9J

VIDEO

Special Christmas treat

If you are ordering in a Christmas feast with all the trimmings, try this easy-to-make bread pudding recipe which will make the meal a little extra special. It may not be the fanciest of desserts, but nothing beats a homemade treat. http://str.sg/oXjJ