Golf: McIlroy feels PGA Tour would get better fan engagement with shorter schedule

SOUTH CAROLINA – Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday he felt the PGA Tour’s tournament calendar is oversaturated and can benefit from changes that would allow golf fans a bit of a breather and a chance to actually miss the sport.

The 33-year-old, who will make his PGA Tour season debut this week as the defending champion at the CJ Cup in Ridgeland, South Carolina, feels getting the most fan engagement possible would mean moving away from a seemingly never-ending schedule.

This week’s CJ Cup is one of the 47 official tournaments on the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule, a lengthy campaign during which the circuit’s top players will play in at least 20 events.

“We need to get to the place where it’s not oversaturated ... I would love us to come back in January and people will have missed watching competitive golf,” McIlroy, who could take over top spot in the world rankings from Scottie Scheffler depending on their results this week, said at Congaree Golf Club.

“I don’t think that happens right now because there’s 47 events a year. To get the most fan engagement that we possibly can, we have to let people miss it for a little bit.”

When asked what he felt the autumn schedule should look like, reigning FedExCup champion McIlroy, who last topped the rankings in July 2020 after the PGA’s pandemic comeback, conceded that it was a time of year that belonged to American football.

“It’s football season, right?“ said McIlroy, will play the first two rounds at Congaree alongside in-form South Korean Kim Joo-hyung, with two PGA wins in the last three months, and American Rickie Fowler.

“I’m not comparing golf to football at all, but you think about the exclusivity of the NFL and they play 18 weeks a year. Then people are just so ready for the football season to start again. I’m not saying that golf’s going to be that way, but you’ve got to let people miss it a little bit.”

The PGA Tour on Wednesday also announced that next year’s Phoenix Open, Heritage tournament, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship will have purses boosted to US$20 million (S$28.6 million) and guaranteed appearances by top golfers.

It completes a PGA revamp revealed by tour commissioner Jay Monahan in August at the Tour Championship.

Stars like McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, have committed to playing 17 events with elevated purses next year as a way to combat more players departing for the upstart Saudi-backed LIV Series.