Golf: Leow slips to joint-fourth at Apac event after final-hole bogey

A costly putting miss from five feet on the finishing hole saw Singaporean golfer James Leow slip to joint-fourth at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand on Friday.

On the second day of the four-day competition, Leow shot a three-under 69 to add to his 67 for a respectable eight-under 136 total.

Leow, a science graduate from Arizona State University, three-putted the 18th hole for a bogey five to stay two shots adrift of leader Bo Jin of China, who also shot a 69 at the Amata Spring Golf Club in Chonburi.

The 25-year-old also bogeyed the ninth but bagged five birdies to stay in contention for honours, with the winner gaining a place in the US Masters in Augusta next year.

Among the birdies was a spectacular one on the par-three island green 17th, which put him on nine under.

Leow admitted that the two bogeys were not something he wanted to see, but remained upbeat as he stayed in the hunt.

“Yeah, I think on this course, it’s not as easy as it looks,” he said. “Obviously, we have so much going on, pressure and nerves, you just have to take one shot at a time. Like the quote in Top Gun, don’t think, just do. Kind of the quote for today and that’s what I did.”

He will also have to cope with a strained neck as he bids to reel in Thailand’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat (68) and South Korea’s Cho Woo-young (67), who are tied-second on nine-under 135. He had pulled a muscle on the right of his neck while warming up before his first tee on the 10th.

“Obviously with a strained neck, I’m just trying to keep it within the range that I could swing, and if I could hit driver, I will try to do that and keep it in the fairway and hit it where I need to,” he said.

“I need to work on mental and short game, just the chipping and the bunker shot. I missed quite a few opportunities like I said on par fives and around the greens to save par. So those are crucial, short games.”

Joining Leow for the third round are Singapore’s Ryan Ang on tied 24th and Brandon Han on tied 47th as the top 50 and ties make it to the next round.

Leaderboard

134: Bo Jin (Chi) 65-69

135: Ratchanon Chantananuwat (Thai) 67-68, Cho Woo-young (Kor) 68-67.

136: Karl Vilips (Nzl) 69-67, Ryuta Suzuki (Jpn) 67-69, James Leow (Sgp) 67-69, Harrison Crowe (Nzl) 69-67.

Selected: 141: Ryan Ang (Sgp) 71-70. 144: Brandon Han (Sgp) 70-74.