Golf: ‘It means a lot’ says emotional McIlroy as he regains world No. 1 ranking

WASHINGTON - Rory McIlroy held on for a one-stroke victory in the CJ Cup on Sunday to return to the top of the world rankings for the ninth time in his career.

He broke away late with birdies at Nos. 12, 14, 15 and 16 at Congaree Golf Club, highlighted by a 13-foot birdie putt at the 14th and a 22-footer at the 16th. He bogeyed his final two holes but still finished at 17-under 267 and beat Kurt Kitayama. Both shot final-round 67s.

The four-time Major winner is back atop the rankings for the first time since July 2020 – when he was supplanted by Spain’s Jon Rahm.

He ousted Scottie Scheffler, who finished tied for 45th on Sunday to see the American’s 30-week stint at the summit end. He had also defeated Scheffler at the Tour Championship in September to win the FedExCup title.

“It means a lot,” McIlroy said, with a little catch in his throat.

“You know, this tournament last year was the start of me trying to build myself back up to this point. I had a really rough Ryder Cup. I’ve talked about that at length.

“I think I was outside the top 10 in the world. It’s not a position that I’m used to being in.

“I just think about everyone that has made a difference in my life, obviously, not over the last 12 months, but ever.”

McIlroy retained the CJ Cup title he claimed last year in Las Vegas. The tournament has been moved from South Korea for three straight years because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

He notched a 23rd career PGA Tour title, and continued to show the strong form of his 2021-22 campaign, in which he won a record third FedExCup playoff crown and finished in the top eight at all four Majors.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place,” he added. “I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I absolutely love the game of golf and I think that when I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely showed over these last 12 months.”

But he acknowledged it had not been a steady climb over the past 12 months, during which he has also emerged as a strong voice supporting the PGA Tour amid the emergence of the rival LIV Golf Series.

He said if someone had told him when he missed the cut at the Texas Open in March that he would be No. 1 in October, “I would have asked them what they were smoking”.

“It has just been a wild six months,” McIlroy said. “Now it’s all about going forward and trying to just keep this going.

“It’s a lot to process right now just with everything, but just really proud of myself with how I handled this week knowing what was at stake.”