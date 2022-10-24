Golf: Hiroshi Tai wins Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

Tai started brightly in the final round, posting five birdies to go five under in the first 11 holes, but bogeys in three of the next five holes saw him fall into a tie for the lead.

But a birdie at the 17th and a par on the last hole were enough for the 20-year-old to clinch the individual title.

Georgia Tech finished joint-second with Pepperdine in the team event behind Stanford.

Tai, who won the Maui Jim Invitational in September, was pleased with his performance at the competition.

“This was probably the first time I was tied for the lead or leading after every round. It helped to have my teammates and coaches all encouraging me and I felt quite relaxed mentally,” said Tai, who was part of the men’s team who won silver at the 2019 SEA Games.

“They have really helped me a lot by pushing me in practice and workouts. I hope I can continue to work hard and make more progress.”

With the off-season break coming up, Tai sees it as a chance to improve on his game.

He said: “I will need to get back into a solid routine with schoolwork. It is the start of the off-season for us, so I will work on getting a bit stronger and faster to be ready for the spring.”