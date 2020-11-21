Golden Sixty to sparkle again

RACE 1 (2,000M)

7 Dynamic Eagle has shown that he is ready for the 2,000m trip, especially from a favourable draw.

10 Exaltation can figure with the right run, as he gets up to a suitable trip.

5 King's Race can roll forward to play catch me if you can.

12 Sky Gem narrowly missed over this course and distance two starts ago. He will not be too far away.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 Harmony N Blessed has trialled well. With a positive ride from Gate 4, he can make a winning debut.

2 Everyone's Delight is on the up. The awkward draw makes it hard but he has the services of champion jockey Zac Purton.

12 Gallant Crown mixes his form, but the ability is there.

1 Classic Posh gets the claim and should be in the thick of things.

RACE 3 (1,600M) GROUP 2 JOCKEY CLUB MILE

2 Golden Sixty is shooting for his 10th straight win and second Group 2. He swept all three legs of last season's 4YO Classic Series. This contest is his to lose.

7 Mighty Giant is the main challenger, having won his last five races, all in tenacious fashion. He will look the winner at some point.

1 Southern Legend has a weight-bearing task. But he has the class as a Group 1 winner.

3 Ka Ying Star will lead. He is tough, but this is difficult.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

10 Super Ten has considerable talent. His latest trial indicates that he is on an upward trajectory.

7 Chairman Lo does not win out of turn. But, on his day, he is good. He gets Joao Moreira aboard.

4 Galactic is a lightly raced talent who got off the mark two starts ago.

2 Triple Triple is next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M) GROUP 2 JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT

5 Rattan put in an encouraging performance from the rear last start. If he gets a race run to suit, he can finish strongly.

3 Voyage Warrior is open to further improvement, following his first-up effort. He is proven in this grade as a Group 2 winner.

7 Computer Patch rates as a leading player, following his near-miss last time in the Group 2 Premier Bowl to Wishful Thinker.

1 Hot King Prawn will need to improve, following his first-up run which looked below par. He is a 10-time winner from 20 starts.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

12 Enrichment slots in light with only 51.3kg on his back. With a positive ride, he can settle close to the speed and score.

4 Lakeshore Eagle is a Class 2 winner. From the inside gate, he should bounce back from his first-up sixth. 7 Packing Waltham closed nicely for fifth first-up at the Valley. He is worth a chance. 11 Winning Delight has the ability. But his task is not easy with the widest draw.

RACE 7 (2,000M) GROUP 2 JOCKEY CLUB CUP

3 Furore grabbed the Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse over 1,800m last time. He looks on the right track to recapturing his best, following an extended stint at Conghua.

1 Exultant is Hong Kong's star stayer. He was an excellent first-up second to Furore. But his best is over longer trips. Also, this is not his target race, next month's 2,400m Hong Kong Vase is.

8 Columbus County is looking for his third consecutive win. He won well first-up and is capable of making the step up to Group 2.

2 Time Warp is always a major player with his front-running racing pattern.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 Biz Power was luckless last start. He is a talent who appears ready to finally go on with it. He has Moreira aboard.

4 Tornado Twist can return to form down in Class 3. He is a classy horse on his day.

6 Winning For All is on the up. He deserves respect, following his close last-start second.

9 Mighty Valor will look the winner for a long way, but is up in grade.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

4 Equaletta Blitz performed well on debut. The extra 200m will enhance his chances. His Australian form was sound.

2 Circuit Six, a Group 3 winner in Australia, also performed well on debut. Purton takes over and he should also relish the extra 200m.

7 The Hulk has placed in his last two starts. From the inside draw, he should get every chance.

3 Lucky Patch won well on debut, albeit on the dirt. He bears close watching, despite the step up in grade.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

10 Winning Dreamer is looking for his fifth consecutive victory. He should get it, especially from Gate 1.

4 California Rad burst clear for an impressive win last time. His consistency holds him in good stead.

2 Victoriam struggled last time. But he has since put in an eye-catching trial at Conghua.

11 All In Mind deserves respect.