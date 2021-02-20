Golden Sixty set for Hong Kong Gold Cup

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 Happy Tango is lightly raced but has arguably produced his best form on the dirt.

3 Resolute loves the dirt. He is a leading player on consistency.

7 Untold Riches bears watching on the dirt with champion jockey Zac Purton engaged.

1 Thou Shall Sing is next best.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

8 Panfield is on the up. He will relish the 2,000m distance.

7 Tianchi Monster is consistent. He should figure from the good gate.

3 Assimilate stormed to victory last start in this grade. The longer trip should not bother him.

5 Charity Go commands respect for the in-form Danny Shum.

RACE 3 (1,400M) G1 QUEEN'S SILVER JUBILEE CUP

1 Southern Legend is looking to make the most of Golden Sixty's absence, after finishing second to him twice this season.

3 Ka Ying Star is the likely leader under Purton. He will look the winner a long way from home.

2 Waikuku has been sound all term. He can finish off, as can 5 Wishful Thinker.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

3 Ezra has a stack of class. If he can offset the awkward draw, he is the one to beat.

10 Exaltation is looking to snap three consecutive runner-up efforts but is drawn wide in Gate 14.

8 Bulletproof looks ready to step up in distance.

12 Yes We Can, who finished eighth last start, is no stranger to turning his form around.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

2 Master Hero is looking for back-to-back wins. He has drawn well.

3 Charity Grace is in excellent form, winning two starts ago and narrowly missing his latest.

9 Vukan has drawn poorly but has considerable talent.

12 Sam's Love is from the Dennis Yip yard, which is firing.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

7 Lucky Fun is looking for a third consecutive win. Purton retains the ride, which suits.

3 Utopia Life loves the surface and has drawn well.

9 Man Star has ability. Perhaps switching to the dirt can bring his best form out.

11 Super Alliances slots in light and gets his chance as a three-time winner on the surface.

RACE 7 (2,000M) G1 HONG KONG GOLD CUP

1 Golden Sixty, Hong Kong's outstanding horse, is looking to capture his third Group 1 and 13th consecutive success.

2 Exultant is looking to recapture his crown in this race after winning in 2019. He is a five-time Group 1 winner.

3 Furore will relish the trip. He appears to be thriving under the care of Tony Cruz.

6 Time Warp will find the front and play catch me if you can.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 Will Power rates as the one to beat as a five-time winner on the dirt.

7 Silver Fig scored a tidy win last time. He gets his chance again.

2 Red Desert has also proven on the surface. He bears watching.

5 Czarson is switching back to the dirt for the first time since his five-length demolition job.

RACE 9 (1,800M) HONG KONG CLASSIC CUP

13 Maximus had genuine excuses last start, with mucus in his trachea. He caught the eye in his most recent trial. Give him another chance.

2 Excellent Proposal is looking to win the second leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, after claiming the Hong Kong Classic Mile at 22-1.

11 Arthur's Kingdom kept on for a close-up third last start. That run bodes well for this contest.

6 Healthy Happy was unlucky last start. He deserves another chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Star Of Yuen Long is consistent. He gets a good draw and has returned to a winnable mark.

4 Flagship Glory grabbed third in his Hong Kong debut. He is fitter.

10 Beluga is racing well. He just needs to overcome the wide draw.

5 Tempest Express is looking for back-to-back wins. He can figure with the right run.