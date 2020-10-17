Golden Sixty seeks ninth straight win

RACE 1 (2,000M)

7 Fortune Patrol has been crying out for a trip. He should relish the step-up to 2,000m.

6 Enjoyable Success missed by a short head at his third run last campaign. He should go close again.

2 Hay Run is solid on his day. The inside gate should allow him to sit prominently and get every chance.

10 Proud Sky gets in light. He is capable of putting up a good show.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

14 Copartner Era slots in light. His second-up run, when a close fifth over this course and distance, was eye-catching. Joao Moreira takes over and he looks hard to beat.

1 Merrygowin's last run in Class 4 resulted in a win. With champion jockey Zac Purton up, there is a chance of him firing first-up.

7 All Joyful has the wide gate to contend with, but has shown glimpses of ability in his three-start career.

13 Wonder Express slots in light. He gets the services of the in-form Alexis Badel.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

GROUP 2 PREMIER BOWL

1 Hot King Prawn has the class. He appears ready on his latest trial. He is drawn to get the right run and should handle the top weight.

7 Perfect Match has gone from strength to strength since the start of last season. He has four wins from seven runs, including a good Class 1 win first-up this term.

2 Voyage Warrior is a Group 2 winner. He is lightly raced and looked well in his recent barrier trial.

6 Computer Patch bagged the Group 3 National Day Cup with ease, albeit against a relatively weak field. He probably needs to step it up against this lot.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

4 Methane appears to have progressed between seasons, based on his latest trial. He looks wound up to fire upon resumption.

2 Ezra should relish the step-up to 1,600m, based on his first-up fourth over 1,400m.

1 Decisive Action ran a poor race first-up. But, with Purton taking charge, he bears watching.

12 Bulletproof has ability. He is capable of scoring any time.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 Winning Steed has ability. He can atone for his first-up struggling performance with the right run.

6 Red Majesty has impressed in the lead-up for his debut. He looks to have a reasonably bright future.

5 Cheerful Days is in a similar boat, having put together a number of impressive trials.

7 Sparky Star is lightly raced. He has drawn well and should get every opportunity.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

9 Resolute has ability. He appeared to be finally piecing it together at the end of last season with a last-start third. This is a suitable first-up outing.

10 Star Superior has the runs on the board. If he can overcome the wide gate, he is a chance.

1 Fortune Happiness has done well in both runs this term. This is a difficult contest, but he has the class factor.

11 Super Kin is better than his record suggests. He has the inside gate, which suits, and also a light weight on his back.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

GROUP 2 ORIENTAL WATCH SHA TIN TROPHY

4 Golden Sixty was simply brilliant first-up, claiming a number of high-profile scalps. He is capable of capturing his ninth consecutive win.

1 Beauty Generation was cramped for room in the straight last start. But he managed to do well to dead-heat for second with Champion's Way. He is drawn well and should be challenging for the win.

6 Dances With Dragon should relish the extra 200m.

5 Furore is next best, after his short stint at Conghua.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Sunny Boy is a classy individual on his day. From the good gate, he can run them along from the front and might just pinch it.

2 Red Desert is looking for back-to-back wins on the dirt. He has a favourable draw. He also appears to have a number of ratings points in hand.

4 Will Power is a dirt specialist who recaptured his blistering best with a win last start. This is much more difficult and he will need luck to win, especially from Gate 12.

7 Ugly Warrior loves the dirt and gets the favourable booking of Moreira. He can figure if he can bring back his best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 Winning Dreamer is searching for his fourth straight win. He is a classy prospect.

10 Scores Of Fun is also unbeaten. He recorded a tough, weaving win last time for Moreira. He is the main danger.

6 Chicken Dance returned in fine form first-up from injury. He appears ready to take another step forward.

5 Awe is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

14 Charizard races well fresh. With the right run, he can win what looks like a difficult race. This is his preferred course and distance.

7 Marvel Dragon is the likely leader. He should get an ideal run from Gate 1 which could see him prove difficult to reel in.

5 The Hulk is still on the up. His first-up run holds him in good stead. He has drawn well, too.

8 President's Choice is just a small horse, but he does have a big heart.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club