Golden sixty leading hope in classic cup

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 Big Bully has been thereabouts all term. The application of tongue-tie indicates a breathing issue. If this is rectified, his best could see him finally go on with it.

3 All Best Friends is more than capable of delivering trainer Manfred Man his milestone 500th Hong Kong win. Drawn well and, with champion jockey Zac Purton taking the reins for the first time this season, he warrants plenty of respect.

14 Keep Going has been consistent all season and a repeat of his latest effort could see him find the frame.

5 Moneymore returns first-up this term. He caught the eye in a recent trial at Happy Valley. Although he's winless, he might just be ready to finally piece it all together.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

6 Fun Times is a winner already this term and another success would not shock. He's been racing well all season, especially his last two starts.

11 Courageous Dragon has shown steady improvement since resuming this season. From the good draw, he might be ready to go on with Karis Teetan up.

7 Mission Smart gets Purton for the first time. This booking alone warrants respect and that form line behind Sunshine Warrior is a relatively strong.

2 Skyey Supreme dashed home to finish just under two lengths behind Great Treasure. He has shown improvement to warrant respect.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 Team Power caught the eye on debut by sticking on gamely for second behind Eight Trigrams. He has the wide gate to overcome but he shapes as the one to beat.

2 Tailor Made showed glimpses of his ability when running on for sixth at Happy Valley two starts ago. Suspect a quieter ride can showcase his talent.

12 Supreme Witness is after a hat-trick of wins. He remains in Class 4, although the wide gate will make things a bit tricky.

6 Hero Star struggled last start. But, before that, he caught the eye when he battled on for a narrow defeat. He can figure with the right run.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

5 London Hall narrowly missed two starts ago over this course and distance. A repeat of that performance should see him prove difficult to beat. The step-up in trip will see him afforded every chance.

11 Murray's Partners ran a game fifth over this course and distance last start. Purton takes over riding duties and, although he's drawn wide, he remains a leading player.

14 Shinealot deserves respect stepping up in trip following his narrow defeat over 1,800m, especially with only 115lb (52.3kg) on his back.

4 King's Man rarely finds himself running a bad race and this is likely to be no different.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 Victoriam has been racing well all campaign, albeit without a win. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner. Although drawn a touch awkward, he does have plenty of class about him.

4 Good Beauty grabbed third behind the runaway Circuit Three last time out by rattling home from the tailend. This is the right form to be winning a contest like this, especially with Purton atop.

8 Fearless Fire admittedly does his best racing at Happy Valley but, still, he's racing in good enough form to warrant respect. He is a winner in this class previously.

12 Right Honourable can stick on for a placing with a race run to suit.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

4 King Dragon has shown steady improvement in his four-start career in Hong Kong. The blinkers have been applied to sharpen him up. With even luck, he's going to take a power of beating.

9 Casimiro is looking to snap a run of two seconds. Although he rises in weight, this race looks suitable.

6 Dragon Pride finished a competitive sixth on debut over 1,000m down the Sha Tin straight. The step-up to 1,400m looks suitable. The inside gate will give him every opportunity to showcase his best.

5 Juneau Park looked a tad one-paced last start but has shown steady improvement.

RACE 7 (1,800M) THE HONG KONG CLASSIC CUP

1 Golden Sixty steps out as the leading chance in this HK$10 million (S$1.8 million) feature after securing the Hong Kong Classic Mile, the first leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series. He is the one to beat. The only concern is he is returning from a fever.

3 More Than This closed strongly for second behind Golden Sixty - his stablemate - last start. Although he's shown that he wants to go further, his get-back style of racing does him no favours.

5 Private Secretary led and won well on debut before failing last time out. He's since appeared sound in a recent trial. With Gate 1, he could be capable of dictating terms.

7 Enjoying was blocked for a run on numerous occasions in the straight last start and never got a crack at them. A dual Group 2 winner in Australia, he has the class.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

6 Columbus County, a Derby hopeful, is looking to snap a run of two seconds. He gets 2,000m now, which is suitable. He is also drawn well on the inside.

2 Glorious Dragon notched up two wins in a row before finishing second to Exultant in the Group 3 Centenary Vase over 1,800m. He then failed in the Group 1 Hong Kong Gold Cup but, with Ryan Moore engaged, it could pay to forgive him.

7 Super Oasis is another who is on a Derby trail. This distance is definitely his go. With luck, the New Zealand Group 2 winner will find himself in the finish.

3 Chefano is next best.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

5 Seattle Choice just couldn't get his nose in front last time out at his third Hong Kong start behind the classy Assimilate. With that run under his belt, he's only going to get better.

9 Sunshine Warrior, a last-start winner, steps into Class 3 now which makes things difficult, but his recent form is outstanding.

12 Glenealy Generals hasn't been too far away this term. With only 117lb on his back, he is a contender.

2 Follow Me has been there and done that before, especially as a three-time course-and-distance winner. He shouldn't be overlooked.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

10 Enzemble is looking to snap an unlucky stretch of three placings, including his last two outings which yielded second. This race looks suitable, especially with 12lb less than Monica.

1 Monica, who won a hot Class 3, appears to still have a number of ratings points in hand.

6 Smart Patch has been racing well this term. He won't be too far away if he finds his best.

4 Super Elegance is looking to snap a run of four seconds. He has become a costly conveyance but his form is hard to ignore, especially behind Monica. He's capable of testing this bunch.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club