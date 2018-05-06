Golden oldies prove age is only a number

Age was no barrier for 94-year-old sprinter Sharada Chellam and 85-year old thrower Mariet Elizabeth Rorek. The two were the oldest among more than 400 athletes who participated in the 39th Singapore Masters Athletics Track and Field Championship, held at the Home of Athletics yesterday. Chellam, from India, finished her 100m in 49.98sec to top her category (over 75 years) while Rorek, an Indonesian, threw the shot put 3.43m to also win her category (over 75 years). Yesterday's meet featured about 140 foreign athletes from 10 countries including India, the US, Mongolia and France.